East Fife 1-1 TNS

East Fife returned to Bayview to meet The New Saints. Stock picture by Kenny Mackay

Darren Young is still deep in a rebuilding job ahead of the Premier Sports Cup starting, while TNS are preparing for their UEFA Europa Conference League meeting with Irish side Glentoran on July 8.

They are in St Andrews getting set for that meeting and took the opportunity to travel a few miles and face an East Fife side who have only recently returned for pre-season training.

A gap in the time back from the close season between the two perhaps showed in the early stages of the game but, by the time it ended, Young will no doubt be absolutely delighted by the fitness levels shown by his squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bayview starting 11 featured a couple of new recruits, familiar faces from the past couple of seasons and others aiming to win a contract at the club.

TNS enjoyed the bulk of possession in an opening 45 which won't live long in the memory.

No shots on target were recorded with a Ryan Wallace lob, which sailed over the bar, the best of what little was created.

Several changes were made by the Fifers at the break with former Bayview defender Chris Kane amongst those playing as a trialist.

Scott Mercer, brought back to the club during the close season, also made his reappearance.

They were experienced heads in what was an incredibly youthful looking East Fife side which really grew into the game the longer it went on.

The ever lively Wallace went close and it wasn't long before he opened the scoring, finding the net from a tight angle.

TNS look a handy team, recently shelling out a reported £50,000 for Dunfermline Athletic striker Declan McManus.

That's money East Fife can only dream of spending on a player but they continued to match the Welsh side.

The game looked to be petering out towards a Fife win until the closing minutes when Kane clipped Louis Robbles inside the box.

Striker Adrian Cieslewicz stepped up and found the net.