East Fife 15-0 Burntisland Shipyard

East Fife hit full stride in their final friendly fixture before the competitive business starts while Burntisland Shipyard were swamped by their League One hosts from the first whistle.

Shipyard will know that they're not going to face sides of East Fife's quality each week in the East of Scotland Football League but, other than that, it's tough to figure out what else they could possibly have taken from this thrashing.

And it wasn't all celebrations in the Bayview camp either, a late injury to Danny Swanson seeing the game end on a flat note.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bayview boss Darren Young

Under minimal pressure the winger collapsed to the ground and was immediately in trouble, screaming in agony about his knee.

Having just worked his way back to full fitness towards the latter part of last season, the 34-year-old in now facing a significant spell on the sidelines.

East Fife started a strong XI, amongst those handed a shirt trialist striker Chris Wreh.

Wreh hit twice in a weekend victory in Dundee and, although he never found the net in this 15 goal romp, played a part in several and showed he could be an option for Darren Young on the wing as well as through the middle.

It's likely he'll now be handed a permanent deal with the Fifers and almost opened the scoring after 10 minutes with a neat lob which dropped down off the top of the crossbar.

The floodgates opened one minute later when Stewart Murdoch raced into the Shippy box and finished off a neat move.

East Fife were completely dominant and Murdoch made it 2-0 from a terrific Connor McManus cross before Wreh turned provider for Ryan Wallace to net.

It was a complete non-contest and Wallace added his second of the game before Kevin Smith got his first to make it 5-0 on 34 minutes.

More damage would be done before the break, Wallace adding a sixth, Liam Watt a seventh and Smith number eight.

Shippy had been completely unable to get out of their own half while East Fife looked like they could score at will...and largely were.

The pattern of the second half followed the first with Wreh hitting the side netting as he chased his goal.

He wouldn't get it, but Watt added number nine.

East Fife emptied their bench on the hour mark and one of those coming on was the man who made it double figures.

Trialist Michael Cunningham may just have done enough to persuade Young to hand him a contract as well and he provided the finish for number 10.

A quickfire double from Sean Brown added to the tally before the moment that really put a downer on proceedings happened when Swanson had to be stretchered off the park.

Both sides would probably have settled for the final whistle to have been blown there and then but they had to play out the closing minutes.