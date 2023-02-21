East Fife 2-0 Dumbarton: McDonald's men spring surprise on table-topping Sons

A strong defensive performance allowed the Fifers to overcome Stevie Farrell’s Sons in Methil. Greig McDonald’s men have now recorded seven points from their last three games.

It was Dumbarton who had the chances early doors, with Ally Love and Ryan Wallace trying their luck from range, though they were both off target.

Unfortunately for both sides, after 20 minutes, Aidan Quinn and Dumbarton’s Gregg Wylde both had to be replaced due to injury. Quinn’s departure allowed room for Kieran Miller to return to the team.

Alan Trouten on the ball with Gregor Buchanan in close attention

Five minutes later, East Fife broke the deadlock, with Aaron Steele heading past Brett Long from Alex Ferguson’s excellent corner kick. The remainder of the half saw the Fifers contain the away side, not allowing them to put the ball into any dangerous areas.

Just before the break, Jack Healy went down inside the box, but he was deemed to have been looking for a penalty, and thus he was shown a yellow for simulation.

The second half started as the first half ended, with Dumbarton piling on the pressure.

But some strong individual performances kept the Fifers ahead – Sam Denham was excellent in stopping anything that came in the air or along the ground, and Pat Slattery once again controlled the tempo, marking Ryan Wallace out of the game.

Ryan Schiavone looks to get the ball past his man

The home side also had the had the best chance of the opening ten minutes after the restart, with Ferguson’s long-range effort being plucked out of the top corner by Long.

With an hour on the clock, Dumbarton’s golden chance came through Russell McLean’s effort from close range that was well saved by Allan Fleming.

And then in the 93rd minute of the game, Scott Shepherd’s cross was converted by the onrushing Ferguson to seal the three points for the Fifers despite the Sons putting on the pressure.

Next week, McDonald’s men make the long trek to Stranraer to take on Jamie Hamill’s side.

East Fife's players celebrate Aaron Steele's opening goal against Dumbarton on Saturday afternoon (Pics by Kenny Mackay)

Scott Shepherd puts in the cross for Alex Ferguson to make it 2-0

Ferguson is mobbed his team-mates celebrating the second goal