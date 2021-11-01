East Fife 2-1 Dumbarton - in pictures

Kyle Connell celebrates after his goal put East Fife 2-0 up

Victory over Dumbarton at home was a must for an East Fife side still battling to get off the foot of League One.

Darren Young’s side would have been completely aware that they needed to start hauling in the sides above them, Sons being one.

They started the game with an attacking intent which never dipped throughout the 90 minutes, the only complaint being they didn’t make the most of the chances created.

Fife forward Ryan Wallace starts another move up the park

Liam Newton, again terrific in the heart of the park, opened the scoring, his goal added to in the second half by Kyle Connell.

Connor Duthie hit late for Sons to set-up a grandstand finish with East Fife, in the end, relieved to hear Lloyd Wilson's full-time whistle.

Fife boss Young was pleased with the effort of his side who now sit just a point behind Clyde and four away from Dumbarton and Peterhead.

“It was a great all round team performance and I’m delighted with the three points,” he said.

East Fife's players gathered pre-match to remember former director Ken Henderson and Rangers and Scotland boss Walter Smith who both passed away recently. All pictures by Kenny Mackay

“It brings everyone back closer to us.

“We were disappointed we didn’t score more goals but were happy with the performance and it gives us something to build on again.

“It’ll be a hard game against Queen’s Park but we look forward to it.”

East Fife started the weekend’s game really well with an early Connor McManus drive pulling a save out of Sam Ramsbottom.

Chris Higgins chases down Dumbarton's Paddy Boyle

Scott Mercer was the next to go close with a header from a McManus corner as East Fife pressed.

Completely against the run of play Dumbarton should have taken the lead when Duthie was allowed a sight of goal only to fluff his lines.

East Fife took the warning on board and were ahead a couple of minutes later when Newton netted after a Connell effort had been blocked.

Ryan Wallace passed up a terrific chance to make it 2-0, but the Fifers didn’t have to wait long for their second.

Dan Higgins, who would later go off injured, works space inside the Dumbarton box

Newton floated a magnificent ball into the box which caught Ramsbottom in no man’s land.

The delivery was collected by Connell who took full advantage of Ramsbottom being off his line by beating him with an excellent lob.

But East Fife rarely do things the easy way and, just as the fans were ready to depart Bayview, there was a further twist in the tale when Duthie bundled the ball home.

Seconds later Dumbarton hurled another high ball into the box which was, again, bundled over the line.

Ref Wilson indicated that a goal had been given but, on the advice of his assistant, ruled the strike out for a foul in the build-up.

The final whistle came moments later much to the joy of the Fifers who had made it two wins from two at Bayview.

East Fife's Liam Watt comes under pressure from Sam Muir

Danny Denholm comes under close attention from Dumbarton's Carlo Pignatiello

Kyle Connell is all smiles as he guides his match winning goal into the net