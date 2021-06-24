East Fife 3-0 St Andrews United

East Fife manager Darren Young

But it was an evening when both managers will have left Bayview content, the East of Scotland Football League Saints deserving credit for their contribution to the match.

Facing a side from four tiers above them, United will have known they faced an evening where they would be without the ball for the bulk of the match and would need to be organised and disciplined to keep their League One hosts out.

And they largely did that, marshalled by the excellent Michael Fleming and Andrew Sinclair at the back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Moran picked the ball out of the net three times, but didn't have much more to do than that thanks to contribution of those in front of him.

They provided little threat in attack but held their shape well enough to give boss Charlie King plenty of encouragement.

East Fife were facing a different challenge from 24 hours previous when they went toe to toe with Welsh Europa League hopefuls The New Saints.

The dominated possession against St Andrews and showed plenty of patience as they tried to work their way through their hosts.

Again boss Darren Young cast his eyes over a bunch of young trialists, Cammy Dow and Adam Mansouri both looking dangerous on either wing.

Michael Cunningham appeared as a second half sub and looks another who may make a decent addition to Young's squad.

East Fife got on top from the first whistle with Connor McManus and Danny Swanson calling the shots in the middle and Dow and Mansouri on the flanks.

Kevin Smith proved just too skilful for his opponents and handed East Fife the lead when he collected a sublime through ball from Stewart Murdoch and raced clear on goal, only to be hauled down.

The striker stepped up himself and found the roof of the net from the spot.

It was one way traffic, Saints guilty of lacking composure and gifting back possession too easily when they managed to get on the ball - although that's something they did remedy the longer the game went on.

The pattern of this game was East Fife pressing and Saints defending, that's the way it continued throughout.

East Fife's pressure was being soaked up by the Saints but the home side had the guile to eventually break through again when Jack Healy rifled home from a Ryan Wallace corner.

Wallace wrapped up the scoring himself in the closing minutes to put the finishing touches on a worthwhile workout for both north east Fife sides.