East Fife aiming to make it a double over Peterhead

The Methil men recorded their first league win of the new season on Saturday by beating the Blue Toon 3-0 at Bayview.

It’ll be the turn of Peterhead to welcome the Fifers this weekend as attention turns to the Challenge Cup’s second round.

Young is likely to rotate his team and give a break to some of those in need of it while also getting some minutes into the legs of others left out of the starting XI.

East Fife have cause to celebrate for the first time this season as Kevin Smith sets them on their way to a 3-0 win. Pic by Kenny Mackay

But he’s aiming for a similar performance and result to Saturday’s League One encounter.

“We want to progress in the cup but, at the same time, it’s an opportunity to give some guys a bit of game-time,” said Young.

“It was great to get the three points at the weekend, but we don’t want to get too carried away.

“Yeah, it puts us back into the mix, but we’re not really worried about what other teams are doing.

“If anything, we’re a bit disappointed we don’t have another league game this week but, at the same time, it gives some of the guys another week to get back to full fitness and for others to come back from injury.

“We want to kick on from the weekend and, first and foremost, be hard to beat, which we were on Saturday.”

Saturday's victory saw the East Fife players step up to the plate and put in excellent performances from back to front.

Goalkeeper Scott Gallacher pulled off a stunning first-half save to keep the scores level, their defenders will be delighted with their clean sheet and their midfielders won each individual battle.

In attack, Kevin Smith and Jamie Semple showed a terrific understanding with each other, Semple helping to create two goals and Smith scoring one.

Young added: “We tried to keep their boy Scott Brown quiet because we know his quality.

“The difference in the second half was we got an early goal and amongst the players, myself and the fans, you could just feel that delight and relief.

“It allowed us to be more confident and go at it.”