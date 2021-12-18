East Fife and Falkirk abandoned after fog falls at Bayview

Referee Chris Fordyce brings together Stevie Crawford and Martin Rennie shortly before making his call to abandon the match. Pic by Michael Gillen

A thick fog was lingering menacingly above Bayview in the minutes before kick-off and, as it started to fall, the game’s postponement became a formality.

The Bairns will be frustrated at having a goal lead when Fordyce made his call, but boss Martin Rennie was honest enough to admit there was no other decision the ref could have made.

It was a pity because there were glimpsed in this match that it may become quite the spectacle.

The Bairns looked promising in attack, Ryan Williamson and Callumn Morrison asking questions of the Fifers, while Kieran Millar and Jamie Semple went close for the home side.

But the longer the game went on, minute by minute, it was apparent ref Fordyce was going to have to make a decision.

The corner flags at the opposite end from the main stand disappeared from view while it became impossible to see the players on the park.

Falkirk did manage to find the net, though, Aidan Keena apparently scoring with an excellent finish – but we’ll have to take the word of the players for that because few inside the ground could see it.

Fordyce pulled both managers together a couple of minutes later and advised them that he was going to take the players off the park for 10 minutes and give conditions a chance to improve.

They didn’t and the ref called the game.

Fife boss Crawford said: “Falkirk will be frustrated after going a goal up that the game has been called off but the health and safety of the players is vitally important.

“The decision was 100 per cent right and I’m not saying that because we were a goal down.

“I know Aidan Keena has scored but I couldn’t tell you how he hit it or about the lead up to the goal itself.