East Fife boss calls on squad to make their case for a starting place

Danny Denholm looks to get in behind the Dumbarton defence during the weekend's heavy loss. Pic by Kenny Mackay

East Fife again slumped to the foot of the division at the weekend following a 5-0 defeat away from home to Dumbarton.

Young wants to see a reaction from his players when they gather for training this week and says there are starting places up for grabs.

This weekend the Fifers travel to face an Airdrie side who moved off second bottom following a 2-1 win over Alloa on Tuesday.

"They have a midweek match so will that work for or against them? We’ll have to see,” said Young.

"For us, it’s about getting in on Tuesday and Thursday and preparing for the game as best we can.

"Will there be changes? There may be for next week.

"Everyone will be told on Tuesday and Thursday to show me what they can do and force yourself into the team.

"It’s as simple as that because it’s not been good enough.

"I don’t really like chopping and changing players, but the results haven’t been right and if guys are making the same mistakes week in, week out, then I have to look at that and give other players a chance.”

Although East Fife certainly aren’t where they want to be sitting in League One, the nature of the campaign this season means they’re far from cut adrift from the clubs above them as yet.

Just a couple of wins separate them from the leading sides in the league, and Young is determined to haul those sides back to them.

He added: “A couple of defeats puts you in a bad position and a couple of wins puts you right back in the mix again.

"The players are all hurting. I’ve spoken to one or two of them and I’ve asked if they understand what’s expected of them and keep being told yes.

"They’re holding their hands up and taking responsibility, though, which is good to see.

"They know they’re letting themselves down.”