East Fife boss cools interest in Chris Wreh

Danny Swanson suffered a serious injury in the pre-season friendly against Burntisland Shipyard

Wreh impressed in a brief stint on trial with the Methil club, but boss Darren Young revealed talks had largely broken down due to the player’s party shifting the goalposts on wage demands.

After netting a double in a pre-season game against Dundee North End, Wreh was then part of the Fife squad which demolished Burntisland Shipyard 15-0 just a few days later.

A deal looked imminent until conversations on wages at the part-time club started to shift.

Young said: “I don’t know now if that deal is going to happen or not.

"We had said to his agent the kind of money we’d be talking about and, if he was happy with that, to feel free to come up on trial.

"We were at a figure and he’s changed to goalposts now so I can’t see anything happening there.”

The performance against East of Scotland Football League side Burntisland was largely flawless, but the game did end on a sour note when winger Danny Swanson crumpled in a heap on the deck under minimal pressure.

The pain he was in was pretty clear and he had to be stretchered off the park with just under 20 minutes of the match to go.

There were fears that he may have suffered severe ligament damage but that may not be the case.

Regardless, he’s likely to be out for some time, but just how long still isn’t clear.

"Danny has had a scan and we’re now waiting on the results of another scan coming back which is a bit more positive,” said manager Young.

"It may be a fracture.”

East Fife’s Premier Sports Cup campaign kicks off on Wednesday night when the Fifers travel to face Arbroath before an exciting kingdom derby against unfamiliar foes Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

Young is relishing both, adding: “It’ll be good to see the fans back in as well.

"They’ll be two hard games and good a build up for us as we work towards the season.

"We’ll be looking to keep the guys as sharp as possible and avoid any injuries as well.”