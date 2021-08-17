East Fife boss Darren Young issues weekend rallying cry

A defeat against Cove on Saturday followed up a loss at Alloa the week before and an opening day draw against Queen’s Park.

It’s been a difficult opening spell of games but there have been positives to take from each of those matches.

It’s hoped it can all come together this weekend when East Fife host Stewart Petrie’s Montrose. Mo have made a solid start to their campaign, winning two and drawing one of their opening three.

Aaron Dunsmore was introduced from the bench at Cove as he steps up his comeback from Injury. Pic by Kenny Mackay

But boss Young knows his squad has what it takes to see off the Angus side and wants a positive atmosphere inside Bayview to act as a twelfth man.

“Montrose are very good and have a good squad of players,” said the Fife manager.

"The majority of them have been there and done it now so we know it’s going to be a hard game.

"But hopefully, from our point of view, we’ll have the backing of the fans and they’ll be there for us and back us.

"It’s a sticky patch just now so we need to stay together and get through this.

"If we can do that, and stick together, then we’ll get back to winning ways.”

Young pulled no punches after Saturday’s 5-2 loss at the Balmoral Stadium.

He admitted that, simply, the side had failed to defend well enough.

He added: "We need to defend better all over and do the basics.

"It's going to be a hard league and you can see the standard and the quality of player that some of the teams are signing, so it’s up to us to get the information over on what will work for us.

"At the moment it’s ‘can we get clean sheets?’

"The annoying thing is we do so well against Dundee United and Queen’s Park.

"We have an honest bunch of guys who will hold their hands up if they make mistakes but, at the same time, we can’t keep doing it week to week.”

Young, who bolstered his squad this week with the signings of Daniel Higgins and Andrew Osei-Bonsu, said his transfer business may not yet be finished.

"It can only be good for the squad to know that, if they don't perform, then they’ll be out of the team.