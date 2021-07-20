East Fife boss Darren Young still aiming to add "two or three" to his squad

The unplanned departure of summer signing Mark McGuigan has left a hole in Young’s attacking options, a hole he had hoped to fill with Chris Wreh.

As we reported last week, though, a shift in the player’s wage demands at the eleventh hour priced him out of a move, the forward this week signing for Banbury United.

The Fife boss would also like further cover at the back, meaning there’s still likely to be plenty of transfer work done in the build up to the new League One season starting next Saturday.

Fife striker Ryan Wallace whips in a cross during the side's 3-0 loss at Kelty on Saturday. Pic by Kenny Mackay

Before then the Fifers have their final two Premier Sports Cup group matches to play, hosting Dundee United on Tuesday night and Elgin City on Saturday.

Young described the kind of player he’s looking for, saying: “We’d spoken to Wreh and his agent and told them what we could offer.Then they changed the goalposts and it was way out of what we could offer.

"I’m still working on a couple, there’s a big tall centre forward, and a centre half as well.

"We had Mark McGuigan signed but we ended up losing him, so it’s just been one of these pre-seasons.

"We’re still trying things out as well formation-wise and are looking forward to a good, hard workout against Dundee United.

"But in terms of bodies, we’re still aiming to get another two or three in.”

Supporters return to Bayview for the first time in over a year this week.

While Elgin may be from a division below, Young is expecting a difficult afternoon against Gavin Price’s side.

"It’ll be a hard game because they have some very good players,” said the 42-year-old.

"They're no mugs and I’m expecting them to be up there challenging for the play-offs in League Two.”

Young is hoping his strikeforce can heap a bit of pressure on the opposition keepers in the final two matches.