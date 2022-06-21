East Fife boss delighted with signing but business isn't finished yet

Denham joined fellow new recruits Allan Fleming, Alan Trouten and Scott Shepherd at the club as work continues to create a squad strong enough to mount a promotion challenge next season.

The foundations for that challenge continue to be laid with pre-season training now in its second week and the friendly schedule starting this week.

On Tuesday night, as we were going to press, the Fifers entertained Civil Service Strollers before turning their attention to a trip to meet Spartans on Saturday.

East Fife manager Stevie Crawford. Pic by Michael Gillen

Crawford expects to rotate his squad in those games.

He said: “In the main, the first 45 minutes on Tuesday will be the first team squad and then the 20s in the second-half.

"In the Spartans game boys may then get an hour and some a bit more than that.

"It’s changed days from years gone by when players all come back in and it’s the mundane running.

"Don’t get me wrong, I’ve tested the squad with some of the running and the conditioning, we never had to ball out on Saturday afternoon.

"It was shorter distances but still long enough that it plays with your mind and the boys were great.

"We go into the games now and it’s about getting rid of the bad touches and learning to deal with the ball and pass it.

"The next two games will get rid of the cobwebs.”

Denham arrives at Bayview still only 19-years-old but already with plenty of experience under his belt.

The defender came through the ranks at Celtic before joining St Johnstone. He spent the first half of last season on loan at Brechin City before joining Cowdenbeath on loan for the second. He also enjoyed a short loan spell at Edinburgh City for the latter half of the 2020/21 season.

Crawford added: “There’s development in him and I can see a hunger when I speak to him.

"He was very keen to come to East Fife which is a massive plus.”

On new signings, the manager continues to work hard behind the scenes.

"We have trialists in and are talking to people,” added Crawford.