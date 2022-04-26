East Fife can go out on a positive note against title winners

East Fife manager Stevie Crawford is planning for an assault on League Two next season. Pic by Alan Murray

The curtain will come down on a disappointing campaign for the Fifers at Bayview this weekend when Paul Hartley brings title winners Cove Rangers to the kingdom.

It’ll be bottom against top and the fortunes of the two couldn’t have been much different this season.

But Crawford is aiming for one last big performance to at least provide some cheer for the supporters who have followed the side this year.

However, the manager knows he’ll have to put together something of a patched up side for the game with the club’s ever increasing injury list extending even further at Peterhead on Saturday.

East Fife travelled without several key players and lost another four to injury across the 90 minutes.

"We had four injuries and will have to wait until Thursday at least to see where we are at,” said the manager.

"Ryan Blair and Danny Swanson weren’t match fit so credit to them for what they did. Finlay Pollock felt his groin worsening as the game went on so we didn’t want to risk him.

“Murdoch and Watson are the only players who may have an opportunity from those who have been out over the past few weeks.

"Congratulations to Cove for winning the league, it hasn’t been easy and they go up as deserved champions.

"There was a feeling after the Falkirk game, albeit that we ended up losing, when the fans realised that it wasn’t lack of effort, it was maybe just a bit of quality in the final third.

"If we can give them that after the game on Saturday then it can give them a bit of a feelgood factor going into next season.”

There is still the matter of Saturday’s game to play before attention turns fully to East Fife’s League Two campaign.

The manager says he has had “many a conversation” already with all of his coaching staff about what sort of shape he wants to see the squad take over the pre-season.

"We talk constantly about what we think we need for next season,” added Crawford.