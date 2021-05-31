East Fife chair ready to welcome back fans as season ticket prizes are frozen

East Fife's players celebrate in front of an empty stand last season....but that will change soon. Pic by Michael Gillen

The ongoing easing of lockdown restrictions across the country has seen fans of all sports able to make their return to venues over the past few weeks.

At the recent play-off fixtures across Scotland, limited numbers of fans took to the stands and terraces again, a welcome sight following a year of empty and soulless grounds.

East Fife supporters will be back at Bayview when the new season begins and Mr Stevenson says he can’t wait to welcome them.

The club is now making preparations at the stadium for their safe return.

“For the forthcoming 2021/22 season we fully expect to be playing a full season of 36 games, 18 at home, and with that in mind we have fixed our season ticket and pay-at-the-gate prices at the same level as 2019/20 which means we will have retained the same prices for the last four years,” said the chairman.

"We fully expect to have fans back in the stadium, albeit with some sort of restrictions.

"Should that be the case, season ticket holders will be granted first access to all home League 1 games.

"It is therefore important that existing season ticket holders renew as early as possible to ensure that they do not miss out on access.

"It could be that the numbers we will be allowed in the stadium will fall short the number of season tickets we sell.

"That being the case, renewals will receive first priority access to the game.

"Those not granted access will be entitled to receive access to the live match stream through EFTV for home League 1 games only.”

The club chair added that they are currently in the process finalising a partnership with Future Ticketing to install an electronic system for the purchase of tickets and for entry to the stadium.

This will make it possible for supporters to buy tickets and reserve seats ahead of games.

Once the system is installed, purchases will be able to be made right up to kick off time.