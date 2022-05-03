East Fife don't plan to stay long in League Two

The defender is one of a few players still playing for the club who were part of the 2015/16 title winning team.

Their spell in League One came to an end this year and the Fifers are now preparing for a title charge when the new season starts.

Slattery knows what it takes to get out of a tough league and says that will be the club’s focus from day one.

East Fife's Pat Slattery is in the thick of the action at the weekend. Pic by Kenny Mackay

"It’s been frustrating for everyone,” Slattery said of a season which ended with a 3-2 home defeat to Cove on Saturday.

"It’s been a really tough season, not just in terms of results but in terms of injuries and suspensions.

"It’s been really tough to get through it and that’s hindered us.

"But we have to perform better on the park, that’s the bottom line.

"We didn’t get enough victories this season and had been so dominant at home last season.

"We’ve had a difficult season in a tough league but we’re definitely going to look to bounce back.

"I was here the last time in League Two and I know what it takes to win it and know the kind of team we need and the mentality that we need to have to get promotion.

"We don’t want to be sitting in League Two for long.”

Saturday’s home game may have been something of a dead rubber against this season’s title winners, but it was an entertaining 90 minutes none the less.

East Fife raced into a two goal lead before being pegged back and then overtaken by Cove.

The visitors were handed a way back in to the game when Slattery was penalised for a foul on Leighton McIntosh inside the box, allowing Cove to pull one back from the spot.

It was a decision he didn’t agree with.

"I’ll need to see it again because he (the referee) says that I pushed him and I definitely didn’t,” Slattery said.

"I’ve ran in with him and, I don’t know, it’s something that’s gone against us.

"After it I thought it was the linesman who gave it rather than the ref but I was speaking to some of their players and they were saying it wasn’t a penalty and it was soft.