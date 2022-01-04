East Fife FC vice-chairman Dave Marshall passes away

Dave Marshall

Mr Marshall was a familiar and friendly face around the club for some years, having joined the board of directors in 2003.

He was a massive supporter of not only the men’s side but played a crucial role in the development of the club’s women’s team, serving as vice-chair of East Fife Girls and Women’s Football Club.

A statement from the Bayview side said: “As a life long East Fife supporter, Dave was a massive presence around Bayview and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

"Our thoughts are with Dave’s daughter Maureen, son David and their families at this time.”