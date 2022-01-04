East Fife FC vice-chairman Dave Marshall passes away
East Fife Football Club have announced the passing of vice-chair, Dave Marshall.
Mr Marshall was a familiar and friendly face around the club for some years, having joined the board of directors in 2003.
He was a massive supporter of not only the men’s side but played a crucial role in the development of the club’s women’s team, serving as vice-chair of East Fife Girls and Women’s Football Club.
A statement from the Bayview side said: “As a life long East Fife supporter, Dave was a massive presence around Bayview and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
"Our thoughts are with Dave’s daughter Maureen, son David and their families at this time.”
Mr Marshall also spent almost 10 years on the ground staff at Bayview, helping to create an excellent surface, the quality of which was often noted by players from both the Fifers and opposition sides.