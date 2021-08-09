East Fife feel the sting of Barry Ferguson's Wasps

New recruits Kyle Connell and Jamie Semple went straight into Young's starting XI and proved they’ll bea crucial part of the Fife side this term.

Semple marked his debut with a stunning goal while Connell was unlucky not to add his name to scoresheet.

Steven Boyd handed the home side the lead shortly before the half hour mark but East Fife recovered well, Danny Denholm almost pulling the visitors level before the break.

They continued that improvement after the interval and got the goal they deserved, Semple lashing an unstoppable effort high beyond goalkeeper David Hutton.

The goal was no more than East Fife deserved and they went off in pursuit of a second.

Connell had a chance, Semple another, with Sean Brown also testing Hutton.

They couldn’t get their noses in front, but Alloa could, and a quickfire double from Conor Sammon and Boyd wrapped up the victory.

Post match, boss Darren Young told EFTV: “I don't think there was too much in it in the first half but we probably defended a bit more than we had to.

"I didn't feel we were under too much pressure and then with the first opportunity they get they score.

"We changed the formation at the start of the second half and then for the first 20 or 25 minutes we absolutely dominated until they scored.

"We got a tremendous goal from Jamie who did very well on his debut along with Kyle and then had another two opportunities.

"Even at the end of the first half, Danny Denholm was through and Connor McManus has a shot blocked as well.

"If we had got the second goal we’d have fancied ourselves but, at the same time, their goal comes out of nothing.

"They then get the two goals within two minutes which knocks the stuffing out of you.

"If we had shown that ruthlessness and cutting edge we could have been 3-1 up and not 3-1 down.”

