East Fife girls looking the part thanks to sponsorship

East Fife Girls u12s football team and we have recently been gifted sponsorship from the Community Trade Hub in Methil.
The hub, who do a lot of great work in the area, have kindly donated a set of match day tracksuits to the team with their logo emblazoned on the back.
The team wore the tracksuits for the first time recently in their home game at St Agatha’s Primary School in Leven.Coach Stuart Hay welcomed the sponsorship and said: “The tracksuits are great for the girls as it allows them to look professional on match days. They it’s easy to tell they are a team and it looks great.”