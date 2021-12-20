East Fife guessing game just wasn't right

East Fife striker Kyle Connell. Pic by Kenny Mackay

The encounter between East Fife and Falkirk was abandoned shortly before half-time after a thick fog swamped Bayview.

Despite the Bairns holding a goal lead at the time thanks to an Aidan Keena strike, both managers agreed that ref Chris Fordyce had made the only decision he could to call the match.

Connell admitted the longer things went on, the more difficult it got for both sets of players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was getting towards that point where you just couldn’t see anything,” he said.

“A couple of boys were saying you couldn’t see the other side of the park.

“For a few of the goal kicks I was just guessing where the ball was going to end up.

“You’re looking and hoping and then see it last minute, it wasn’t good, and some of our players weren’t able to see their keeper.

“You can’t be playing in conditions like that.”

Connell believes the Fifers were showing enough in the match to suggest they were capable of taking something had it been completed

“I thought we were going to come back into the game, we were playing well,” said the on-loan Kilmarnock forward.

“From the start of the game we tried to turn them and put it in behind, but their centre half dropped and was clearing up everything.