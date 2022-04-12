East Fife host Falkirk knowing victory is a must

The battle to survive in League One will come to an end unless East Fife beat the Bairns and Dumbarton lose away from home to Airdrieonians.

With Ian Murray’s Diamonds still chasing the League One title, they’ll host Sons very much up for that game.

Fife manager Stevie Crawford, who watched his side lose to an injury time penalty at Queen’s Park on Saturday, is comfortable that his players will go in to their game and continue to give him everything.

Scott Mercer in action during the weekend's game at Firhill which East Fife lost 1-0. Pic by Kenny Mackay

Despite recent results, Crawford says he has no complaints about the work ethic of his squad.

"Kyle Connell was ill on Saturday, he missed a couple of days training and was playing with food poisoning,” revealed the boss.

"But we had to start him at the weekend and Kyle was willing to put his neck on the line. Then we’re just wondering how long we’re going to get out of him.

"On top of that, Leo Watson picked up an injury in his groin but he didn’t feel sorry for himself.

"I’m not happy we’re losing games but I know the players are giving me their lot and they have to continue that."

East Fife went in to the weekend’s game at Firhill with a young group of players who the manager believes are standing up to the test.

“If you look at Saturday, we have two teenagers at the back beside the experience of Stewart Murdoch and Chris Higgins.

"Kieran Millar, Scott Mercer and Ryan Blair in their mid-20s but then we’re sprinkled with teenagers.

"I’m trusting these young ones because of injuries but also because of how they’re training and their standards.

"They’re showing they are playing for the jersey and playing for the club.”

Attention can’t go any further than Saturday’s match against a Falkirk side who are now out of the promotion chase.

"Mathematically it’s still possible so we’ll go into the Falkirk game and the focus is on winning,” added Crawford.