East Fife issue COP26 travel advice to fans

If you plan to travel to support East Fife this weekend, please be aware of current road restrictions in the Glasgow area. Pic by Kenny Mackay

The Spiders are playing their home games this season at Partick Thistle’s Firhill ground.

With Glasgow hosting COP26, planned road closures will mean the M8 and city centre roads will be busier than usual.

In addition, scheduled marches and demonstrations may mean road traffic could be subject to disruption and delay.

The Bayview club are urging supporters to allow plenty of time to make their way to the ground and consider alternative modes of transport if this is possible.

“If you can, leave the car at home and use trains to either Central or Queen Street stations, and then the Glasgow Subway to St George’s Cross,” said the club.

“Fans can then take the 25-minute walk up Maryhill Road to the stadium.

"Please listen out for traffic updates on TV/radio/online and be aware motorways could be closed for spells at any time to allow delegates to travel to the COP 26 venue.

"Please leave extra time for your journey to Firhill.

“To avoid congestion at the stadium, please buy your match tickets in advance. There will be no pay at the gate facility.

If you are unable to attend in person, you can buy your live stream tickets on the Queen’s Park website.”