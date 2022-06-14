East Fife lay foundations for new season

Manager Stevie Crawford welcomed his side back for pre-season training last Tuesday with the squad hard at it in the week since.

Crawford told the East Fife Mail he was impressed with the fitness levels of his squad on their return which has enabled him to begin his tactical work.

The manager is also using the early sessions to cast his eye over trialists aiming to win a deal at the club.

Stevie Crawford’s East Fife are back in training as they prepare for the new season. Pic by Alan Murray

“We’ve been getting the conditioning into their legs but they’ve all looked after themselves so we’ve been able to start on the tactical stuff already,” said Crawford.

"It’s about getting that balance, the conditioning is the main thing over the pre-season but the players have been given an insight into what we’re doing next season now as well.

"You have to move with the times and players look after themselves a lot better nowadays.

"They go out and work in the gym in their own time.

"Pre-seasons do seem to be getting shorter with the League Cup games and I don’t think players lose too much conditioning.

"It’s just a case of gauging where we’re at.

"Equally it’s a developing thing in players as well.

"You have your seasoned pros and guys who have been through it, they know how to handle it.

"But we have some younger players who maybe haven’t looked after themselves as well so it’s about educating them rather than a rap on the knuckles.

"In the main the boys are much fitter and it’s about steering them in the right directing before getting match fitness into them.”

Crawford is still building his squad ahead of the club’s friendly schedule starting on Tuesday, June 21 at home to Civil Service Strollers.

Trialists have been invited to train with the squad since the return to training.

"We’ve had people in and I’ve always been respectful of players,” added the manager.

"If I think they have a genuine chance of earning a contract then we’ll use this period to do that.

"But if I don’t think it’s going to be a reality then I just talk to the player there and then.”