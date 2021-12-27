East Fife lose out in second-half goal flurry

Danny Denholm feels the full force of this Cove challenge

But Stevie Crawford’s players gave their manager absolutely everything as they aimed to turn the tables on the league leaders.

The score was level at the break before a stunning second half when six goals were shared between the two.

Sadly the home side scored four of those six goals to run out 4-2 winners.

Ross Davidson clears his lines

Boss Crawford said: “Injuries and illness have hit us this week and I’ve had to focus a lot of my time on that.

“That’s football at the moment and we can’t feel sorry for ourselves.

“But I was happy with the first half, we gave as good as we got.

“After losing the goal in the second half we went under a bit but there was a response at 3-0 to get it back to 3-1.

East Fife's Aaron Dunsmore breaks through the Cove midfield. All pictures by Kenny Mackay

“If we hadn’t lost the goal to go 4-1 down, could we have put Cove under a bit more pressure?”

Danny Denholm had a couple of sights of goal during an even first-half.

Scott Ross had the home side’s best chance, his header coming crashing back off the crossbar with Rory McAllister unable to finish off the rebound.

The game sparked to life after the interval and it was the home side who took the lead when Leighton McIntosh finished.

Rory McAllister finds himself crowded out inside the East Fife box

Within minutes the visitors were two goals behind, Mitch Megginson racing clear on goal and beating Campbell.

Blair Yule looked to have wrapped up the points when he made it 3-0 before East Fife threatened a comeback through Kieran Millar’s counter.

Robbie Leitch added a fourth for the home side to settle their nerves before former East Fife striker Ola Adeyemo went close to wrapping up the win.

The Fifers continued to press forward and Millar adding another for the visitors in the closing seconds of the game to make the scoreline a bit more respectable.

Defender Aaron Steele launches the ball forward to put East Fife on the attack