East Fife midfielder Liam Newton aims to add attacking threat

East Fife midfielder Liam Newton. Pic by Kenny Mackay

The Fifers beat Dumbarton 2-1 at Bayview on Saturday, the win pulling the bottom of the league Methil men to just one point of ninth placed Clyde and four from Sons and Peterhead.

Newton had a massive impact at the weekend, the 19-year-old opening the scoring before setting up Kyle Connell to add number two.

After a sticky start to the current season, East Fife appear to be finally clicking into gear and the teenage midfielder hopes to continue to play his part.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I know that I need to get more goals and assists into my game.

"That goal has been a long time coming and the manager wants me to get into the box more and support the strikers as much as I can.

"I’ll obviously do the dirty side but, as a box to box midfielder, you need to have goals and assists as well.”

Saturday’s win came seven days after a 4-1 loss at Montrose, the Fifers losing all four goals after the break.

Newton says it was important the players responded positively to that defeat against Dumbarton.

"It wasn’t good enough from us in the second half last week,” conceded Newton who has recently signed a contract extension with East Fife.

"We all knew that."

Attention now turns to Saturday’s trip to meet top of the league Queen’s Park, a side the Fifers drew with at the start of the season.