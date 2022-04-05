East Fife must continue to give it everything

East Fife defender Chris Higgins. Stock pic by Michael Gillen

With just four games of the season to play, the Methil men are seven points adrift at the foot of League One.

On Saturday the Fifers were beaten 2-0 at home by Airdrieonians, a defeat made all the worse with ninth placed Dumbarton beating Alloa Athletic 3-2.

There were positives in the performance at the weekend, despite the loss, and defender Chris Higgins says the side can’t throw in the towel now and must continue to chase down wins and hope Sons hit the skids elsewhere.

“I thought we did well, especially in the second-half,” said Higgins reflecting on Saturday.

"We were on the front foot but have to be more clinical in front of goal.

"They scored from a break-away to make it 2-0 and then it’s more difficult.

"Then we come in and hear Dumbarton have scored in 95 minutes which kicks us where we don’t want to be kicked.

"But it’s still mathematically possible so we have to dust ourselves down and give it everything going into next week.”

Attention now turns to the Fifers’ away trip to Firhill to face Queen’s Park.

"We’ve played well against Queen’s Park this year and haven’t been beaten by them, so that’s something we have to target, going to Firhill and getting a result to put pressure on Dumbarton,” added Higgins.

"We have to focus on ourselves and try to get the three points.