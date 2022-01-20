East Fife must develop a ruthless side, admits Danny Denholm

East Fife's Danny Denholm. Pic by Kenny Mackay

Two goals separated East Fife and Dumbarton at the weekend, the loss seeing the Fifers slip eight points behind their hosts at the bottom of League One.

There was little between the two sides, the differences being Sons took their chances when they fell their way while the Methil men passed theirs up and leaked preventable goals.

That’s something Denholm acknowledges and says it must be remedied.

“It just seems that, every week, we could be doing this better or that better,” said the 31-year-old.

"It’s all talk and we have the chance to rectify it on a Saturday but to then put in a performance like that.

"We were alright, we had chances but don’t bury them.

"It’s not good enough.

"Their first was a rubbish goal to give away from our point of view.

"We let the cross come in too easy and the ball slips in at the front post.

"It seems to be every week that the body language and mentality then says ‘that’s it’.

"How many times have we seen it this season that we lose two goals in quick succession?

"For their second goal, the guy scores from 30 yards but it’s the second ball again, we’re miles off it.

"We have to be ruthless, take our chances and keep clean sheets.