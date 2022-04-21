East Fife must have a togetherness ahead of League Two promotion push

Stevie Crawford watches on during Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Falkirk. Pic by Alan Murray

Following Saturday afternoon’s 3-1 home defeat to Falkirk, East Fife were officially relegated to tier four.

The Fife manager has no plans to dwell in League Two for long and is keen to use his experience of the division to help get his recruitment right this summer.

"We need a togetherness in the group,” said the manager.

"Once I had refreshed and revatilised myself last year, Gary (Naysmith) gave me the chance to go in and work at Edinburgh City.

"Hopefully, that will stand us in good stead for moving forward.

"There will be tough venues that we’ll go to, stadiums where we’ll really need to have a group and that’s what I’m looking for in my recruitment.

"I’m inheriting boys on two-year contracts as well, so the base of the squad is there.

"What I’ll be mindful of on my recruitment is that we have a group of players with a togetherness when we face the challenges of going to places like Elgin, Stranraer and Albion Rovers.

"I know Edinburgh City recruited well in the January window.

“I’m not saying they can’t get out of the league, because they may get in the play-offs and end up in League One next season, but I do know they’re a decent outfit.”

Before attention can turn fully to the next campaign, East Fife still have to conclude their League One season with games against Peterhead and Cove Rangers.

Survival may be gone but Crawford says these games remain important, particularly for squad members who want to remain with the club next year.

"I understand where I am budget-wise now because I know we’re in League Two,” added the manager.

"I’ve been a player and you want to know as quickly as possible what’s happening.