East Fife must match Montrose fitness levels

The East Fife manager is aware of the strengths of Saturday’s opponents but reckons his side have enough qualities themselves to get their survival push back on track.

That push took a dent at the weekend when Falkirk scored two late goals to seal a 3-1 win on their own patch.

East Fife could certainly make a claim that they were hard done by, but, with that game gone now, focus turns to Saturday’s trip to Links Park.

East Fife celebrate after Ryan Wallace's equaliser at the weekend. Pic by Kenny Mackay

Crawford is urging his side to respond from the weekend’s loss in a positive manner.

He said: “We have to use the performances against Falkirk as motivation to know that we have the ability, work-rate and mentality to go and win games to try and get out of this problem we find ourselves in.

"I thought we played very well against Montrose when we last played them, particularly in the first-half.

"Ross Campbell came in after that game and told us they had to change their shape to try and counter against us.

"We lost two goals back-to-back which then killed the game.

"When I’ve watched Montrose, or footage of them, the one thing I’m impressed with is that they’re a fit side.

"They have a lot of good players and it’s no coincidence they’re up there in the league, just off Airdrie.

"They’ll have a wee eye on Cove Rangers still as well but are looking for that play-off place, so that’s our challenge.

"Montrose have a lot to play for so we have to make sure we match their fitness and their effort levels.

"Then, on any give day, if we start creating chances, we’ll give ourselves a chance of winning the game.”

East Fife dominated large parts of the weekend’s game, with Crawford delighted with the influence his central midfielders had.

"Ryan Blair has got better and stronger since he’s come in from East Kilbride, said the manager.

"Kieran Millar, in beside him, doesn’t mind that physical battle and are they’re working each other’s game.

"I think we have a good balance in the team.