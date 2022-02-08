East Fife must stay brave in the hunt for elusive goals

The Methil men are without a league goal in 2022, last scoring during a 4-2 defeat at Cove Rangers on Boxing Day.

Their latest goalless effort came on Saturday when they were held 0-0 by Clyde at Bayview.

But it wasn’t for the lack of trying, Crawford’s men getting themselves into decent positions to score, only to be denied by good goalkeeping or defending.

Stevie Crawford is confident his East Fife side can hit the goal trail soon. Pic by Michael Gillen

And the manager remains confident the goals will come if his players continue to show that same desire in the weeks ahead.

"We have to continue to be brave,” said the manager.

"Jamie Semple hit a shot on Saturday which Neil Parry saves, Kyle Connell cuts in and hits one which Parry saves at his near post, Darren Watson has a one-v-one and Aaron Steele had a glancing header which I was disappointed he didn’t hit the target with.

"It’s not like I’m scratching my head and can’t see where the next goal is coming from.

"I don’t think anyone who has been at the games can turn around and say we’re not creating chances.

"We either haven’t had the breaks or we just need to be that bit more ruthless.

"So, we have to keep going at training, practicing on their finishing and practicing on their technique so we take the opportunities when they come on a Saturday.”

Next up for East Fife is a visit into the central belt to face Alloa Athletic.

It’s the Fifers’ first away match since a trip to Dumbarton in the middle of January.

Alloa were scheduled to play before the weekend, entertaining Falkirk on Tuesday night.

They went into that game 10 points above East Fife and Crawford is determined to haul them closer by taking all three points on Saturday.

The manager added: “There are 12 games to go and Alloa are maybe going through a tougher time than they’d have anticipated this season.

"We must go there with a belief, while also being respectful of the opposition.

"I’ll go and see them on Tuesday night and see what they’re about and see if there is anything I can pick up on to help us win the game.”