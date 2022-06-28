East Fife prepare to host Hearts for Kevin Smith testimonial

Robbie Neilson’s Premiership men are a top level quality opposition appropriate for the occasion.

Smith captained East Fife to the League Two title in 2015/16 and was a popular figure around Bayview until his departure at the end of last season.

He signed for East Fife in January 2014 on loan from Dumbarton before making the move permanently that summer.

Former East Fife captain Kevin Smith. Pic by Michael Gillen

He was appointed club captain in 2015.

A testimonial was granted by the club, part of a series of events arranged in honour of the forward who will return to Bayview next season following his recent signing for Bonnyrigg Rose.