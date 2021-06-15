East Fife ready to launch friendly fire

The Methil side announced their pre-season friendly schedule this week, the club welcoming Welsh side The New Saints, who will play in the Europa Conference League first qualifying round, St Andrews United, Queen of the South, Dundee North End and Burntisland Shipyard.

Games against The New Saints and Queen of the South will clearly present different challenges than the other three, but Young says that’s exactly what he wants before the trip to Arbroath which will begin the Premier Sports Cup campaign in the middle of July.

"The New Saints got in contact with David Martindale at Livingston and he passed on my number,” said Young.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Mercer has returned to Bayview following his departure from Falkirk. Pic by Michael Gillen

"We have links with them from last year with Jack Hamilton coming to us on loan.

"They are up staying in St Andrews and we know it’ll be the hardest game of our pre-season.

"But everybody will get 45 minutes and it’ll be a stern test.

"Then we have St Andrews the next night and if boys are only playing 45 minutes they should be ok fitness-wise.

"It’s Queen of the South and Dundee North End after that before Burntisland Shipyard which we added in on the end because of our league cup section when we're off on the first Saturday before Arbroath away, so we’ve got another game in.”

Young continues to shape his squad for the coming campaign with pre-season training already well under way.

Scott Mercer’s return was this week confirmed by the club, the full back making his way back to Bayview following spells at Queen of the South and Falkirk.

The 25-year-old initially joined East Fife in the summer of 2015, making 67 appearances during his first spell at Bayview and was part of the side the clinched the League Two championship title in 2015/16.

East Fife manager Young says he, and the rest of the squad, are all shaping up well during the early stages of pre-season training.

"Mercer has come in and looks good, fit and sharp,” added the boss.