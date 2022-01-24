East Fife say farewell to vice-chair Dave Marshall
East Fife Football Club remembered vice-chairman Dave Marshall before Saturday’s home match with Falkirk.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 12:12 pm
Updated
Monday, 24th January 2022, 12:13 pm
Mr Marshall’s funeral was held at the end of last week, the cortège leaving from Bayview.
Several East Fife supporters headed along to the stadium to pay their respects.
The tributes continued on Saturday afternoon ahead of the weekend’s League One fixture against The Bairns.
Both sets of players, coaching teams and supporters stood before kick-off as a minute of applause was held out of respect.
Mr Marshall, a stalwart at the Bayview club, having joined the East Fife board in 2003, passed away at the start of January.