East Fife say farewell to vice-chair Dave Marshall

Mr Marshall’s funeral was held at the end of last week, the cortège leaving from Bayview.

Several East Fife supporters headed along to the stadium to pay their respects.

The tributes continued on Saturday afternoon ahead of the weekend’s League One fixture against The Bairns.

A minute of applause was held ahead of Saturday's game against Falkirk. Pic by Kenny Mackay

Both sets of players, coaching teams and supporters stood before kick-off as a minute of applause was held out of respect.