East Fife squad should enjoy their Christmas as reward for hard work

The Bayview gaffer has been impressed with the attitude of his squad since he arrived at the club a few weeks ago.

Back-to-back draws with Alloa and Peterhead have helped to steady the ship and ensure that nobody above them in League Two has been able to stretch ahead of the bottom of the division Methil men.

Saturday saw East Fife give as good as they got at home to Falkirk before the match was abandoned with the Bairns a goal up.

Stevie Crawford says his players should enjoy their Christmas day before turning their focus on downing Cove. Pic by Michael Gillen

Crawford admitted the decision was the correct one, adding that he saw enough positives in the 40 minutes played to convince him that his side would have responded.

“If we’d gone a goal up then you get that feel good factor and want the game to continue,” said the Bayiew boss.

"It was outwith our hands but I think the officials made the right call.

"Supporters had paid good money to come and see a game but we’ll just have to reschedule and face Falkirk later on in the season.

"I genuinely don’t know how the early parts of their goal came about and that's what the weather threw upon us.

"We’ll dissect the game and see where they were causing us problems but our shape was good and the commitment and application was from the boys as well.

"I want the players to enjoy their Christmas now, it’s been difficult at times because of where we find ourselves in the league, but I’ve told them that, if they keep applying themselves like that, then why can’t they enjoy it?”

Attention turns to East Fife’s festive fixture which sees them make a journey to face a Cove Rangers side who enjoy a five point advantage at the top of the table.

It may be top versus bottom, but Crawford knows his side have the ability to turn the tables on their hosts.

He added: “We have the game against Cove on Boxing Day which is an important one for us and Cove are flying at the moment,”