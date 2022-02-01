East Fife still have sights set on those above them

But the Bayview manager remains convinced that his players have enough quality to shoot themselves off to basement of the division.

The gap between East Fife, who drew 0-0 with Peterhead on Saturday, and those above them remains at eight points following the weekend’s games.

Alloa Athletic, though, who the Fifers face a week on Saturday, join second bottom Dumbarton on 22 points to East Fife’s 14.

Kyle Connell makes his way down the wing during the first-half of East Fife's 0-0 weekend draw with Peterhead. Pic by Kenny Mackay

There may yet be a few twists and turns to come this campaign and boss Crawford still has those clubs above his side in his sights.

“When I first came in I said that ninth place is where we need to try and get to,” said the manager.

"I know that it’s another game that’s passed us by, so I’m not taking it lightly, but we can’t get it frustrated.

"I’ve looked back at the last five games, where we’ve not managed to score goals, but we’re creating chances – we’re just not working the keeper enough.

"I’d be more concerned if we weren’t doing that.

"I’m not deluded about it, but I think if we can get the first goal and get on the front foot then we will go on and win games of football.”

East Fife this weekend host a Clyde side who have managed to wriggle clear of the bottom and have been gradually climbing the division.

They’ll arrive at Bayview on Saturday just outside the promotion play-off spaces but Crawford believes his side have more than enough ammunition to cause them problems.

"Clyde are in a good bit of form to be fair to them,” said the manager.

"They won at Alloa at the weekend and have drawn three before that.

"But we have to concentrate on the stuff that we can do better.

"We have to look forward to the game and the positives from the weekend were the clean sheet and we’re still creating chances.

"Ross Dunlop got on the pitch and we’ve brought Darren Watson in who can play a number of positions.”