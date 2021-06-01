East Fife to face kingdom neighbours Kelty Hearts in league cup

Aaron Steele has signed a permanent deal with East Fife. Pic by Kenny Mackay

Raith Rovers and Cowdenbeath faced the Methil men just last season, but there will be a fresh Fife rival to battle this year with Darren Young’s side drawn to face newly promoted Kelty Hearts.

Kelty, who recently appointed Kevin Thomson to succeed Barry Ferguson, secured their place in next season’s League Two thanks to a two legged victory over Brechin City.

The Central Park side competed in last season’s competition and were pulled out of the hat this week to face Young’s League One team.

It’ll no doubt be the Premier Sports Cup tie supporters are relishing the most – but there’s plenty more to whet the appetite.

Along with East Fife and Kelty Hearts in Group B are Premiership side Dundee United, Arbroath from the Championship and League Two’s Elgin City.

The full fixture list is scheduled to be announced by the event's organisers this week.

The first matchday will be July 10 and the final July 25.

East Fife will go into the tournament having further strengthened their squad on Monday evening.

Defender Aaron Steele, who impressed at the club while on loan from St Johnstone towards the end of last season, has signed a permanent deal.