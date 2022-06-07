East Fife to welcome Heart of Midlothian as pre-season shapes up

Heart of Midlothian will be the competition for Kevin Smith's testimonial

The Kevin Smith testimonial committee have confirmed that the Premiership side will be the opposition for the former captain’s testimonial match.

The match will take place on Tuesday, July 5 with a 7.30pm kick off.

The club said: “This is your chance to say thank you to our outgoing club captain and be directly involved in what are sure to be an unforgettable occasion.

"All monies raised go to Kevin directly so please attend if you can.”

Admission prices for the game are £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.

No tickets will be printed for this match and turnstiles will be cash only.

East Fife TV will also be providing a live stream and details will be announced nearer the time.

At the time of writing, the game will be the last of East Fife’s pre-season friendly schedule.

The first will see the Fifers host Civil Service Strollers on June 21 before Spartans arrive on June 25.

Hill of Beath visit Bayview on June 28 ahead of a match against Cowdenbeath the following Saturday.

The Jambos will then visit on Tuesday, July 5.

East Fife’s competitive campaign starts on July 9 when Dunfermline arrive at Bayview for the first of the Premier Sports Cup ties.