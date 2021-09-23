East Fife togetherness can haul club off the foot of League One

The Airdrie backline snuff out an East Fife attack during the weekend's 3-0 defeat on Saturday. Pic by Kenny Mackay

The Bayview men are finding league wins hard to come by at the minute and slipped to a 3-0 loss at Airdrie on Saturday.

Their cause wasn’t helped by a first-half sending-off for Daniel Higgins which forced them to play the bulk of the game against the Diamonds with a man less.

But the Fife boss says his players are refusing to let their heads drop and are continuing to work as hard as they can to reverse their fortunes.

He said: “The players never threw in the towel on Saturday. They were still at it and still trying, which is good to see. There’s a good energy about them and they tried to break when they could.

"We never took the half-chances we had and the 10 men kind of kills us a wee bit.

"In the dressing room after the game, you could see that it’s hurting them.

"There are things going against us and we still have six players injured.

"I’m harping back to this but the facts are we’ve had six or seven players out for the past month now and it’s something we’re having to deal with.

"I’m pretty sure if you went to Airdrie or any other team in the league and took six players out, they’d struggle as well.

"We have a bigger squad with a few younger boys in there but there is a togetherness and they’re confident.”

East Fife host Danny Lennon’s Clyde on Saturday knowing that a win will pull them to within a point of the Bully Wee.

With Peterhead travelling to league leaders Queen’s Park, there is potential that the league table may be looking a little better should things go East Fife’s way.

Clyde will be no pushovers and the Fife manager is hoping Bayview supporters will turn up in numbers and throw their backing behind the players.

Young added: “Hopefully there will be a good turnout to cheer the boys on.

"We want to give the fans a good performance and get the three points we need to get us up the table.”