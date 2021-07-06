East Fife v Burntisland Shipyard - as it happened
The Bayview side play their final game of the pre-season against the East of Scotland Football League club.
Darren Young will cast his eye, again, over a few trialists, including striker Chris Wreh.
- Kick off 7.45pn
Pre match - Trialists
Chris Wreh, who was seemingly also playing a trial game for Arbroath last night, is amongst the Fife squad. Still no team lines yet but will hopefully bring news when I have it.
Shipyard team
Burntisland Shipyard: Costello, Anthony, Brown, Gallagher, Glancy, Keatings, Laird, Millar, Miller, Strang, James.
Subs: Bell, Galloway, O’Donnell, Henderson.
5: East Fife pressure
The home side have started the game well and almost took the lead when Kevin Smith was picked out clear inside the Shippy box by Wreh.
Should have done much better with his shot which clipped the top of the bar.
10: Huge chance
Another big chance for the home side.
Wreh finds space for himself deep inside the box but his lob drops onto the top of the bar.
11: Goal East Fife!
Excellent team goal from East Fife.
Wallace and Murdoch link really well on the edge of the box and Murdoch’s drive finds the top corner.
17: Goal East Fife!!
East Fife really, really on top in the opening stages of this game and they’re now two goals up.
Wonderful delivery from Connor McManus is met by Stewart Murdoch who rises to head home.
21: Goal East Fife!!!
Too easy this at the moment for East Fife.
Wreh plays a terrific ball into the path of Ryan Wallace who advances on the keeper, picks his spot and finds the net,
30: Goal East Fife!!!!
Bit of a non-contest this right now.
East Fife’s Ryan Wallace adds number four on the half hour with a neat finish.
34: East Fife go five goals up
Kevin Smith heads home a Ryan Wallace corner to make it 5-0 before the half time interval.
37: East Fife 6-0 Burntisland Shipyard
Murdoch breaks down the wing with the Shippy defence all over the place and squares for Ryan Wallace who nets.
45: East Fife seven goals up
Liam Watt has been unlucky not to find the net so far but does just on the stroke of half time.
7-0.
45: 8-0 To the home side
Running out of things to say really.
This is just a complete mismatch.
Kevin Smith adds number 8 on the stroke of half time.