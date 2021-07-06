LiveEast Fife v Burntisland Shipyard - Live!
The Bayview side play their final game of the pre-season against the East of Scotland Football League club.
Darren Young will cast his eye, again, over a few trialists, including striker Chris Wreh.
East Fife v Burntisland Shipyard
Last updated: Tuesday, 06 July, 2021, 21:11
- Kick off 7.45pn
67: 12-0
Sean Brown collects a terrific Danny Swanson pass to make it 12-0
63 - Goals just keep coming
11-0 now. Sean Brown capitalising on some poor defending.
61: Double figures
It was inevitable East Fife were hitting double figures and it’s just arrived. Michael Cunningham doing the damage.
60: Subs flow
East Fife empty their bench and a host of subs come on. Wallace, Murdoch, Dunlop and Gallacher the only players remaining from the start.
51: Goal East Fife 9-0
East Fife pick up from where they left off and Watt adds another.
50: Chance East Fife
More good work in the final third of the park from the home side sees the ball worked to Chris Wreh but his drive hits the side netting.
45: 8-0 To the home side
Running out of things to say really.
This is just a complete mismatch.
Kevin Smith adds number 8 on the stroke of half time.
45: East Fife seven goals up
Liam Watt has been unlucky not to find the net so far but does just on the stroke of half time.
7-0.
37: East Fife 6-0 Burntisland Shipyard
Murdoch breaks down the wing with the Shippy defence all over the place and squares for Ryan Wallace who nets.
34: East Fife go five goals up
Kevin Smith heads home a Ryan Wallace corner to make it 5-0 before the half time interval.
30: Goal East Fife!!!!
Bit of a non-contest this right now.
East Fife’s Ryan Wallace adds number four on the half hour with a neat finish.
21: Goal East Fife!!!
Too easy this at the moment for East Fife.
Wreh plays a terrific ball into the path of Ryan Wallace who advances on the keeper, picks his spot and finds the net,
17: Goal East Fife!!
East Fife really, really on top in the opening stages of this game and they’re now two goals up.
Wonderful delivery from Connor McManus is met by Stewart Murdoch who rises to head home.
11: Goal East Fife!
Excellent team goal from East Fife.
Wallace and Murdoch link really well on the edge of the box and Murdoch’s drive finds the top corner.