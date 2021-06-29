LiveEast Fife v Queen of the South - Live!
East Fife’s pre-season preparations step up a gear with a visit from Championship side Queen of the South.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 7:08 pm
The Fifers have won one and drawn the other of their opening two friendly matches.
East Fife v Queen of the South - Live!
Last updated: Tuesday, 29 June, 2021, 19:16
- Kick off at Bayview is 7.45pm
Stronger side
Fewer trialists in the East Fife side tonight as the hosts welcome back Aaron Dunsmore and Ross Davidson.
Page 1 of 1