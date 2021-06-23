LiveEast Fife v TNS - pre-season live!
Darren Young’s East Fife play a host of trialists as they welcome Welsh side TNS to Bayview for the first friendly game of the new campaign.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 7:22 pm
Scott Mercer returns to the club and starts, as does Connor McManus.
East Fife v The New Saints - Live!
- Kick off at Bayview is 7.30pm
0: Kick off
Season 2021/22 is underway!!
Team lines
East Fife first half: Gallagher, Murdoch, Steele, Higgins, Slattery, McManus, Watt, Allan, Wallace, Brown, Healy.
Second half: Whyte, Finnan, Dunlop, Kane, Mercer, McManus, Anderson, Swanson, Denholm, Cunningham, Dow.
Sub: Mansouri.
TNS: Roberts, Williams, Daykin, Holland, Smith, Bradford, Davies, Cornish, LeBlanc, Rees, Cieslewicz.
Subs: Harrison, Canavan, Robles, Warder.
