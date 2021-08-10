East Fife will benefit from Stephen Frail appointment

Kyle Connell had an impressive debut for East Fife against Alloa. Pic by Kenny Mackay

Frail, who has played and coached at the top level with Dundee United, Hearts and Tranmere Rovers, arrived at Bayview this week.

He’ll replace Tony McMinn as Young’s assistant manager with McMinn moving into a new role with East Fife community football club.

Most recently assistant manager of Scottish Premiership club Dundee United, 52-year-old Frail will bring a wealth of experience to the Fifers, with Young himself keen to tap into his knowledge.

The Fife boss said: “It’s good to get someone with Stevie’s quality and ability in to the club.

"I wasn’t expecting it but managed to do it so I’m delighted.

"He’s been there and done it as both a player and coach so there’s a lot for me to learn from him and a lot for the players to learn.

"He’s a great addition for the club and it’s another progression for us.”

East Fife are still looking for their first league win of the season having followed up an opening day draw with Queen’s Park with a 3-1 defeat at Alloa on Saturday.

There were a few positives, though, the impact of debutants Kyle Connell and Jamie Semple amongst them.

Young added: “They had great debuts for me against those 6 foot 4 centre halves.

"I was impressed how they handled it.

"We were a couple of strikers down and they both have a bit about them.

"They’re young, hungry and have a bit of desire.”

East Fife were scheduled to meet St Johnstone under 20s in the challenge cup on Tuesday night ahead of a trip to Cove on Saturday.

At least one new face is likely to be added for the league game with Young closing in on English midfielder Andrew Osei-Bonsu who came through the ranks with MK Dons.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the East Fife boss added: “We’ll go up to Cove confident.

"We’re hoping to get a good result on Tuesday and will then kick on.

"There’s a game plan in mind and we’ll be looking to take the game to them.