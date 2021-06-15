East Fife will play host to Queen's Park on opening day of 2021/22 league season
East Fife will begin their 2021/22 league season by hosting last season’s League Two winners, Queen’s Park.
The Bayview side narrowly missed out on the promotion play-offs last season but will be aiming to go one better when the Cinch League One season kicks off on Saturday, July 31.
The Spiders were runaway winners of last season’s fourth tier and will clearly pose plenty of problems for Darren Young’s side who will be aiming to hit the ground running.
The festive period fixtures are one of the first to be pencilled in to supporters’ calendars and this year East Fife fans will have an away day to look forward to on December 26.
A trip to Cove Rangers awaits the side on Boxing Day with the club then hosting Montrose in the traditional new year fixture on January 2.
The season, before the play-off fixtures are played, is scheduled to end on April 30 when East Fife will bring the curtain down against Cove Rangers.
East Fife fixtures for the remainder of 2021 are: July 31, Queen’s Park (h). August 7, Alloa Athletic (a). August 14, Cove Rangers (a). August 21, Montrose (h). August 28, Peterhead (h). September 11, Dumbarton (a). September 18, Airdrie (a). September 25, Clyde (h). October 2, Falkirk (a). October 16, Cove Rangers (h). October 23, Montrose (a). October 30, Dumbarton (h). November 6, Queen’s Park (a). November 13, Airdrie (h). November 20, Clyde (a). December 4, Alloa Athletic (h). December 11, Peterhead (a). December 18, Falkirk (h). December 26, Cove Rangers (a).