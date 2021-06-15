East Fife will play host to Queen's Park on opening day of 2021/22 league season

Darren Young's side begin their Cinch League One season on July 31 at home to Queen's Park. Pic by Michael Gillen

The Bayview side narrowly missed out on the promotion play-offs last season but will be aiming to go one better when the Cinch League One season kicks off on Saturday, July 31.

The Spiders were runaway winners of last season’s fourth tier and will clearly pose plenty of problems for Darren Young’s side who will be aiming to hit the ground running.

The festive period fixtures are one of the first to be pencilled in to supporters’ calendars and this year East Fife fans will have an away day to look forward to on December 26.

A trip to Cove Rangers awaits the side on Boxing Day with the club then hosting Montrose in the traditional new year fixture on January 2.

The season, before the play-off fixtures are played, is scheduled to end on April 30 when East Fife will bring the curtain down against Cove Rangers.