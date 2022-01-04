East Fife youngster Jack Healy ready for step up, says Shire boss

Jack Healy will have the East Fife fans on the edge of their seats according to Derek Ure. Pic by Scott Louden

The East Fife winger joined Shire on a short-term loan deal until January and, with that deal now completed, the 18-year-old heads back to Bayview hoping to break into Stevie Crawford’s first team plans.

The Fifers sit bottom of cinch League 1 on 13 points after 19 matches but are getting a player ready to make an impact, according to Ure.

"Jack’s been an excellent addition to our side and I really do wish him and East Fife all the very best for the rest of the season,” he said.

"He is ready to play at that level and I have no doubts that he can make a positive impact on that side.

“He’s got no fear and he makes things happen, some of our supporters have said he is the most exciting player we have had in years and I wouldn’t argue with that.

"I’d keep an eye on him because he will go far in the game.