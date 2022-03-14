East Fife's Pat Slattery 'more than happy' to help out where he's needed

East Fife's Pat Slattery. Pic by Kenny Mackay

The 28-year-old has played all over the park for the Methil time in his years at Bayview.

The absence at the weekend of central defenders Chris Higgins, Ross Dunlop and Aaron Steele meant Slattery was used in that area of the park.

Typically he reveled at the back, helping the Fifers keep a clean sheet despite a 40th minute injury to fellow centre-back Stewart Murdoch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You know me, I’ll play wherever I’m told,” said Slattery.

"It was something different for me.

"I travel in with Chris Higgins and we thought it could be a possibility for me with the boys we had out injured.

"The gaffer then pulled me into the office and said he was going to try me at left centre-half and to use my experience to get through the game.

"It’s just one thing after another but credit to the boys, we’re not letting it affect us as much anymore.

"We’ve been hindered with injuries all season and Saturday was no different.

"When Stewart Murdoch went down I knew we had Dan Higgins there for a straight swap but it’s unfortunate, it looks like his hamstring again so I don’t know how long he could be out for.

"But Dan done really well too.

"The both of us have been on the bench in recent games so when we get the chance to play we need to make the most of it. After the first five minutes they started hitting every goal kick on me and were getting a bit of joy so I don’t know.