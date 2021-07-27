East Fife's transfer search heads south

East Fife forward Michael Cunningham put in an excellent shift but couldn't get his name on the scoresheet. Pic by Kenny Mackay

The league season starts this weekend with Young not having his troubles to seek in the build up to the big kick off.

An injury list which includes Ross Davidson, Danny Swanson, Stewart Murdoch, Aaron Dunsmore and Scott Mercer was compounded by the news that striker Ryan Wallace was stepping away from the game.

Wallace’s departure follows that of summer signing Mark McGuigan who moved on from the club barely weeks after arriving due to work commitments.

Should Young even have one or two of his injured players back for Saturday’s visit of Queen’s Park, it’s no secret that his squad needs added to.

It’s gearing up to be a busy week for the manager, but he has irons in the fire and is determined to bring in players who will improve his squad.

"With regards to recruitment, I think it’s been ok,” he said.

"Craig Watson left but we had brought Scott Mercer in.

"Scott Agnew had gone but we were looking at Danny Swanson as a direct swap.

"We were still looking for another striker to replace Mark McGuigan and now we’re looking for another to replace Ryan Wallace as well.

"We thought we had the squad signed and ready to go and then all of a sudden these things happen.

"We’re looking further afield to get players in but the problem we’re having with Premiership and Championship teams is they’re waiting to see who they get in first so there’s a knock on effect.

"We’re using our contacts as best as possible and have been looking down south and there a couple of players down there.

"We’re speaking to one or two and hopefully we can get them in.”

Young says he’s still looking to strengthen “all over the park”, with room for another goalkeeper, a couple of defenders and players in attacking positions.

This weekend it’s the beginning of a fresh, new season and the boss wants to hit the ground running against the Spiders.

"First and foremost we want to be hard to beat,” said Young.

"There are bits we can take from each of our cup games into the weekend.