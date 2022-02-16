East of Scotland Football League pair hope to get back in action

St Andrews United manager Barry Cockburn.

Barry Cockburn’s men have been out of action since a 2-1 defeat away from home to Dalkeith Thistle on January 22.

The side has been kept ticking over with a few bounce games so will be fit to hit the ground running again on Saturday.

And they’ll have home advantage on their return to the East of Scotland Football League’s First Division Conference A.

Leith Athletic will visit north east Fife as they aim to maintain their push for the title.

It’s been an impressive season so far for Saturday’s opponents who lead the way in the division having won 17 of the 21 games played.

Cockburn’s Saints will have their work cut out for them but the manager will be heartened by a series of good performance put in by the side in the run up to the turn of the year.

Kick-off on Saturday is 2.30pm.

Newburgh Juniors had been scheduled to make the journey to face Hawick Royal Albert United on Saturday.

The Hawick pitch, though, failed an early pitch inspection on Saturday morning leading to the game being postponed.

They’ll aim to return to the pitch this weekend when they make a trip into the capital to face Edinburgh South.

Newburgh sit second bottom in the EoSFL’s First Division Conference B but have seen an upturn in their performances recently.