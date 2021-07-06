East of Scotland Football League sides looking forward to kick off

A new season is just around the corner for Thornton Hibs

Kennoway Star Hearts, Thornton Hibs and Glenrothes FC are all involved and aiming to end their respective campaigns in the promotion mix.

The previous campaign was badly dented by stoppages due to Covid-19 levels, but there are hopes this season will be played through to its completion.

Of course, recent easing of restrictions also means supporters should be able to return and watch their local sides, too.

Treaton Park club KSH open their First Division Conference A season with an away trip to meet Arniston Rangers.

They then host Craigroyston in a Tuesday fixture just a couple of days later before then welcoming Coldstream the following Saturday.

Thornton Hibs, who play in the same league as KSH, have a free Saturday in the first round of fixtures.

Their first league game of the season is on Wednesday, July 21 when they are at home to Dunipace with a 7.30pm kick off.

The following Saturday, July 24, the Memorial Park club welcome Ormiston at 2.30pm.

Glenrothes FC co-managers John Martin and Kevin Smith are aiming for the top with the Warout based side this campaign.

They compete in the First Division Conference B and begin their season with a home tie against Hawick RAU.