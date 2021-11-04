Eddie Wolecki Black delighted to be on board at Tayport

Eddie Wolecki Black is excited about the challenges ahead at Tayport

Wolecki Black has previously managed Airdrieonians but is perhaps better known for his incredibly successful spell at Glasgow City, where he led the side to several domestic titles as well as guiding them into Europe.

Following the recent departure of manager Chris Macpherson, Wolecki Black was approached to take the reins at the Canniepairt where he would work again with club chairman Dave Baikie.

Wolecki Black was keen to again team up with Baikie and said he had no hesitation about joining the club when he was approached.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve worked with Dave Baikie before,” said the new boss.

"When he was the manager of Arbroath I was in there as head of youth and I enjoyed my stint there.

"When I was manager of Lochee United I was well aware of Tayport’s reputation and history in the game.”

Wolecki Black has inherited a Tayport side currently battling it out in the Midlands League, where they sit in a healthy sixth place.

At the weekend they looked stylish in their 2-1 win over Lochee Harp and the manager was keen to praise Macpherson’s regime for allowing him a standing start.

"You have to give credit to the previous management team,” he said.

"They’ve done a good job in recruiting. Usually when you come to a club after they’ve parted company with their manager it’s because results haven’t been good or the quality of player isn’t up to the standard.

"But I can’t say that this time.

"I don’t think it’ll take much to get these players playing at a good level again.”

The Midlands League, which is in its first season, is within the tier system of Scottish football and presents its winner with the chance to play-off for a potential place in the Highland League.

Wolecki Black says there’s no reason why Tayport shouldn’t set their sights high. He added: “It’s tier six in the Scottish football pyramid and this club is very ambitious and would like to go through those tiers.