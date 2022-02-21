English take bragging rights in fire service trophy match

Match captains Ben Wood from London fire brigade and John Ovenstone from Glenrothes fire station

The match was played to win the Life Vice President’s shield, which has been running since 1987, and the prize returned south of the border following a 4-1 win for England.

It was an even match until the final 20 minutes when the English began to stretch ahead.

Skippers were Ben Wood from London fire brigade and John Ovenstone from Glenrothes fire station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s man of the match was to Adam James, also of Glenrothes fire station.