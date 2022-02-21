English take bragging rights in fire service trophy match
Bayview played host to an international fire service match between Scotland and England.
Monday, 21st February 2022, 10:17 am
The match was played to win the Life Vice President’s shield, which has been running since 1987, and the prize returned south of the border following a 4-1 win for England.
It was an even match until the final 20 minutes when the English began to stretch ahead.
Skippers were Ben Wood from London fire brigade and John Ovenstone from Glenrothes fire station.
Scotland’s man of the match was to Adam James, also of Glenrothes fire station.
Thanks have gone to Alex Little Funeral Directors for sponsoring the game and the staff at East Fife FC for their help on the day.